Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,866 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OZK. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,079,000 after buying an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,024,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,236,000 after buying an additional 97,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,555,000 after buying an additional 156,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,182,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,656,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZK opened at $35.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

