Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $260,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $982,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KLA by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in KLA by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in KLA by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.83.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $457.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $307.30 and a 12 month high of $520.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.32%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

