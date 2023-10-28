Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 160 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $183.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.55 and its 200 day moving average is $214.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.30 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.