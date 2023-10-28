Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $273,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $998,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $3,202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 97.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03.
Lincoln National Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -10.23%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.
Lincoln National Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.
