Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Elastic were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Elastic by 2,063.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,746,281.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,867,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,433.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,840 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $75.50 on Friday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $293.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.65 million. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elastic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.