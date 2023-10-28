Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 97.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,505 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Bunge were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 68,984 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $2,983,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 29,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $105.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $87.86 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

