Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE AMP opened at $310.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.13%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.86.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

