Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC's holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.3 %

CI opened at $303.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.71.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.05.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $7,485,023. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

