Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.83 Million Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $41.95 and a 1 year high of $53.94. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

