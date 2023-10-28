Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,423 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $10,181,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.17 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

