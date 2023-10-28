Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $150,000 Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, EVP Jeffrey J. Maddigan acquired 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $100,512.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,126 shares in the company, valued at $367,769.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.31 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on NWBI

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.