Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $208,000 in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTH opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.21 million, a P/E ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $29.08 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

