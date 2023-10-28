Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $179,000 Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Coherus BioSciences worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 75.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of CHRS opened at $2.64 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $58.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

