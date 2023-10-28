Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.06. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

