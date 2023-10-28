Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 439 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,765 shares of company stock worth $1,494,368. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $508.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $535.39 and a 200-day moving average of $477.65. The company has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $574.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

