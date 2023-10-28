Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,201,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,938,000 after buying an additional 1,666,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,499,000 after buying an additional 90,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,315,000 after buying an additional 675,537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after buying an additional 4,179,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after buying an additional 5,533,953 shares in the last quarter.

PACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $7.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.12 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 218.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,090. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

