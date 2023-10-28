Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 558 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $75.70 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

