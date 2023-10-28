Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,300 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $92.29 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.66 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $195.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average of $100.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

