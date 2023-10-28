2,646 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,808,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,173,000 after buying an additional 1,598,822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,307,000 after buying an additional 516,119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,162,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 384,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after buying an additional 304,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 881,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,070,000 after buying an additional 259,410 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

