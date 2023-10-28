Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,268.7% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 289,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 268,311 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 404.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 200,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 160,422 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,480,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 222.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 108,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 74,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $71.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $82.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average of $74.07.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.