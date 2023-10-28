Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.2 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $186.16 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.47.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

