Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $392,142,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Enbridge by 123.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,840,000 after buying an additional 5,396,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 60.7% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after buying an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $31.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

