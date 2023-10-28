Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

VIOV stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $92.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

