Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $124.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

