Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO opened at $20.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.0502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

