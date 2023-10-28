Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,634 John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $51.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

