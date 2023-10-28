iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $43.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1336 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

