Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $16,268,800,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC opened at $111.25 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

