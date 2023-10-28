Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $353,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FENY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

FENY opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

