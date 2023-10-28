Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,370 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI opened at $112.62 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.19.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2427 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.