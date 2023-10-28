Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Increased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.86. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $276.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

