iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,197 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $103.23 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.60.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

