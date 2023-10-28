Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IIPR. Compass Point cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 19.59 and a current ratio of 19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $76.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 54.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 127.43%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.