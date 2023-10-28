uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Down 29.0% in October

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the September 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in uCloudlink Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in uCloudlink Group by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 90,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCL opened at $1.58 on Friday. uCloudlink Group has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $58.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 4.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93.

uCloudlink Group ( NASDAQ:UCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). uCloudlink Group had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $21.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 million. Equities analysts predict that uCloudlink Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

