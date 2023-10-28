Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB) Shares Down 0.2%

Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Cornerstone Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99.

About Cornerstone Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cornerstone Community Bank that provides commercial, industrial, agricultural and personal credit, and other banking services in Tehama and Shasta counties, and the surrounding areas in California. The company offers personal banking products comprise personal checking and savings accounts that include standard and gold savings, money market, health savings, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and personal credit cards; and personal loans, such as personal secured and unsecured term loans, savings and CD secured loans, personal lines of credit, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential construction loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.