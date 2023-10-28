NL Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NL)

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

NL Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NL Industries Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NL opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. NL Industries has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%.

NL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NL Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on NL Industries from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NL Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NL Industries by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in NL Industries by 63.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NL Industries by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Articles

