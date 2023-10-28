Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:LFGP)

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.
Ledyard Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:LFGP opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60. Ledyard Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.
About Ledyard Financial Group
