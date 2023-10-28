Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MYE stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $607.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $208.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.80 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $46,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after buying an additional 180,298 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $790,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Articles

