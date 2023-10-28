SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Trading Down 8.4%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of SJM in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

