Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Summit Hotel Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Summit Hotel Properties has a payout ratio of -100.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $5.37 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Summit Hotel Properties

About Summit Hotel Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 2, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.