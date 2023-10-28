Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.
Summit Hotel Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Summit Hotel Properties has a payout ratio of -100.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.
Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of NYSE INN opened at $5.37 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 2, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.
