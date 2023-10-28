Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Expands By 21.7%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of United-Guardian from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United-Guardian in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of UG opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 55.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

