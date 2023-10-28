Short Interest in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Drops By 25.4%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 145,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNCY shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Unicycive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNCY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 69,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,506,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNCY opened at $0.63 on Friday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

