Short Interest in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Drops By 25.4%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 145,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNCY shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Unicycive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on UNCY
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %
UNCY opened at $0.63 on Friday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Unicycive Therapeutics
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
Featured Stories
