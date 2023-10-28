STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Update

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Free Report) by 108.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,384 shares during the period. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 52.51% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $17,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Announces Dividend

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2099 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th.

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

