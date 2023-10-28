Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend by an average of 19.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Houlihan Lokey has a payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.28. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $110.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $415.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total value of $100,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

