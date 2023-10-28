Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Arbor Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 95.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.0%.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 40.29. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

