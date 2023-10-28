Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.94. 28,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 42,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Zedge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday.

Zedge Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zedge

The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZDGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zedge by 10.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 70,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zedge by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 620,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Zedge by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zedge by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zedge by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zedge



Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

Further Reading

