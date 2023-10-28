FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
FTAI Aviation stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28.
About FTAI Aviation
