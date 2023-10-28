DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 48,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 507,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

