Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Shares Down 0.8%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.17 and last traded at $20.17. 749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 20,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTVCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Britvic from GBX 865 ($10.60) to GBX 870 ($10.66) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays raised shares of Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

