Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FC opened at C$9.63 on Friday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$9.41 and a 1-year high of C$12.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$332.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.99, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 17.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.55.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.53 million for the quarter. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 72.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.9707661 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Director Keith L. Ray acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$64,285.00. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

